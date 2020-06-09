Paul Edward Charon, 62, passed away into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on June 5, 2020 after a valiant battle with complications from the COVID-19 virus. Paul was born on November 20, 1957 to Frederick and Esther (Armstrong) Charon. He was the youngest of the five siblings. Paul graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1975. Paul was always in pursuit of a higher education and it took him across the U.S. He received an Automotive Engineering degree from HVCC, a Multidiscipline Engineering degree from the University of Portland, and a Human Relations degree from FMCC as well as many certificates. His love for higher education continued into his adult life and he pursued a degree from South College in Tennessee to become a Radiology Technician which he graduated with in 2013. He relocated back to New York and spent his days going from nursing home to nursing home as a traveling X-Ray Technician. He loved his work helping people. In his free time Paul enjoyed being in the outdoors; whether he was hiking trails, hunting, fishing or grilling. He spent time volunteering for both the Red Cross and the Adirondack Mountain Club. He always enjoyed hosting Easter dinner in his home with family and friends. Paul was predeceased by his parents Frederick and Esther Charon, his brothers Frederick G. Charon and Eric R. Charon. He is survived by his sister Faith Feathers (Carl) of Ballston Spa, NY, his brother Gregory Charon (Mary Ann) of Mechanicville, NY, his sons Kyle Charon (Liz) of Burnt Hills, NY and Ryan Charon (Bailey) of Hartford, NY; nephews Peter Charon (Heather) of Warrensburg, NY, Nathan Charon of Albany, NY; nieces Charon Feathers (Scott Jacob) of Galway, NY and Jennifer Charon of Albany, NY; and his close friends Wilma Bandt, Carol Howell, Robin and Fred Schwedt. The family would like to include a special thank you to the wonderful staff at the ICU in Saratoga Hospital for their hard work and dedication caring for Paul during his stay with them. Services will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the American Red Cross in honor of Paul Charon. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 9, 2020.