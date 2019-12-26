|
Paul F. Beyer, 86, died at home Sunday, December 22, 2019. Paul was raised in Troy and graduated from Lansingburgh High School. While in high school, he joined the United States Navy Reserves. He began his career with General Electric in Schenectady in 1951 and was a graduate of the G.E. Apprentice Program. He retired from KAPL in 1996, as a drafting manager. Paul was a former member of the Niskayuna Rotary Club; he was a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America and a past president of the G.E. Apprentice Program Alumni Association. Paul was an avid skier and hiker, he enjoyed hiking in the Adirondacks, reaching his goal of becoming a 46er following retirement. He then began to pursue his next hobby, building model steam engines and was the founding member of the Upstate NY Metal Workers Club. Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dolores Morelli Beyer, five children, Denise (Paul) Posson of Rexford, Paul (Kathleen) Beyer of Hillsborough, CA, Eric (Julie) Beyer of Wellesley Hills, MA, Theodore (Diane) Beyer of Queensbury, Nadine (Thomas) Burke of Saratoga Springs, one brother, George (Dorine) Beyer of Clifton Park, twelve grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial which will be celebrated Saturday, December 28 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Schenectady. Calling hours will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Adirondack Fourty-sixers, Inc. 29 Maine Road, Plattsburgh NY 12903, check payable to Adirondack 46ers. Or Eddy Alzheimer's Services, Attn: Respite Services, 421 Columbia Street, Building 300, Cohoes, NY 12047.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019