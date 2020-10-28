Paul F. Congdon Jr. 89 died October 24, 2020. Survived by his daughter, Jane Congdon of Ballston Spa and his son, David (Kathleen) Congdon of Clifton Park. Also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family there will be no calling hours. Those who wish may make donations in Paul's memory to the American Diabetes Association
, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205.