Paul F. Savage, age 74, of Gloversville, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mountain Valley Hospice, Gloversville. He was born November 19, 1944 in Gloversville, the son of the late Raymond and Kathleen Smith Savage. He was raised and lived in Northville until 1967. He graduated from Fulton Montgomery Community College with a degree in Police Science. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1963 to 1967 and the Army Reserve for 14 years. He was employed as a truck driver/security guard at General Electric Co. in Schenectady. He was a Gloversville Police Officer for 20 years until his retirement. He then worked for SLA Transportation for 15 years. He last worked at Washburn's Dairy as a truck driver for three years. Paul was a member of the Northville Baptist Church and the Marine Corps League. A Civil War buff, he was a member of the North and South Skirmish Association in the 14th Virginia Cavalry CSA. He is survived by his companion of many years, Christina Attigliato; a daughter, Anne-Marie and spouse James Blowers; a sister, Paula and spouse Francis E. Lizor; a granddaughter, Catherine Hladik; his daughter's mother, Cathrine Grady; a niece, a nephew, one aunt, one uncle and several cousins. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, 51 Fremont St., Gloversville, where a Funeral Service will take place 10 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Richard Kleug officiating. Interment will take place in the spring at Prospect Cemetery, Northville. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Marine Corps League Adirondack Det. 787, P.O. Box 102, Johnstown, NY 12095.