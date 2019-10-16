|
Paul F. Swere, 76, passed away on October 12, 2019 at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA. Born in Niskayuna, NY to parents Frederick and Mary Elizabeth (Tremblay) Swere; he graduated from St. Columba's High School in Schenectady in 1961. Paul proudly defended his country in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1966. After the military, Paul began his long career at Niagara Mohawk retiring after many years. On July 16, 1966, Paul married the former Mary Patricia "Pat" Coomes, together they shared 53 years of marriage. For many years, Paul coached Girls Varsity Soccer at Scotia-Glenville and was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. He enjoyed working with children through sports and was a great leader and mentor. He was a youth coach for basketball and baseball, and coached at soccer camps in Lake Placid, NY. Paul's many hobbies included bowling, playing softball, camping in the Adirondacks, golfing and working on his home. In retirement, Paul kept busy and worked for Foggs Auto as a driver. Above all his life passions, his family was everything to him. He was a dedicated husband and father and absolutely loved being a grandpa "Bean Pa". Paul was a great friend to many; he had a vibrant social life and will be missed by countless friends and family members. In addition to his wife Pat Swere, he is survived by his son, Scott Swere (Joelle) and his daughter Shannon Bocchino (Michael). He is the cherished Bean Pa to Zachary Swere, Aidan Swere, Michael Bocchino Jr and Sean Bocchino. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Swere (Surviving Beatrice). Calling hours for Paul will be held on Thursday, October 17,2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Friday October 18, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist, 806 Union Street, Schenectady. Burial with full military honors will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to the Stratton VA Medical Center, Att: Voluntary Service, 113 Holland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 or to the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery for the Beautification Fund at 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville NY, 12871. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019