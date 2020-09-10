Paul H. Rhodes, 74, of Lea Ave. and formerly of Rotterdam passed away peacefully at his residence Tuesday September 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A Ballston Spa native he was the son of the late Herbert and Helen Rhodes and was a 1964 graduate of Ballston Spa High School and a graduate of SUNY Delhi. Paul was employed for 40 years at the General Electric Co. in Schenectady having started as an apprentice designer working his way up to a management position before he retired in 2009. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and served in Vietnam. An avid reader he also enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Paul is the husband of Lynda Lavigne Toftegaard Rhodes and the late Donna Marr Rhodes. He is the father of David P. Rhodes of Greensboro, NC and Debra J. Berube (Ronald) of Rotterdam and step father of Joseph Christopher (Hannah) of Halfmoon and Patrick Christopher (Crystal) of Glenville. He is the proud grandfather of Nicholas, Logan, Tyler and Grayson and step grandfather of Henry, Jack, Leo, Teddy, Emmie and Lucy. He is the brother in law of Gary Marr (Susan) and uncle of Heather and Thomas Marr all of Rotterdam. A committal service with Military Honors will be Tuesday at noon at Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. Relatives and friends may visit with Paul's family on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. In compliance with pandemic regulations, masks will be required and social distancing observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
.