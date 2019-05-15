|
|
Paul J. Bednarczyk, 75, died Sunday, May 12, 2019. Born in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Florence Bednarczyk. He served in the U.S. Navy proudly from 1964-1968 with time spent in Vietnam. Paul worked in construction/remodeling with his father. He leaves behind his beloved wife Mary after 50 years of marriage, also his daughter Patty (Brett) Tedisco and son Thomas. His two wonderful grandchildren who he loved dearly Emma and Nick Tedisco. He is also survived by several cousins including Peter Stabinski and Joan Snyder. Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made in Paul's name to the American Red Cross, or the . To leave a message or condolence, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 15, 2019