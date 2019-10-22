|
|
Paul J. Longo, 88, of Rotterdam, passed away on October 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Schenectady, NY, Paul was the son of the late Louis and Grace (Giordano) Longo. He graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1949. He received both a B.S. in Economics from Siena College, and a master's degree in Education from SUNY at Oneonta, and later his School Building Certification from the State University of Albany. Paul proudly served in the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army in the second armored division (Hell on Wheels) as a Communications Specialist. He was honorably discharged in 1956. He was both an Elementary School Principal and School Administrator for the Schalmont School District. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as hunting and fishing. Paul was a member of the Siena Alumni Association, the NYS Teachers Association, the School Administrators Association, the Knights of Columbus and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish. He was especially proud of his granddaughters Sabina and Paula. Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 60 Years, Yolanda A. Santa Barbara Longo, whom he married on August 9, 1959; his loving son, Paul G. (Maria) Longo; and his grandchildren, Sabina (Ryan Gonnelly) Longo and Paula (Boyfriend, Graham Pritchard) Longo. He is also survived by his brother, Frank J. (Barbara) Longo, and sister, Carol A. (Ralph) DeMatteo; his aunt, Nancy Mancini; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul's family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to his home aide, Lorinda Hilmar and to Community Hospice of Schenectady for their compassionate care. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial, with Military Honors, will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Paul's name to Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 or to , 4 Pine West Plaza, Albany, 12205 or at . To share online condolences, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019