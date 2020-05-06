Paul J. "Hawk" Perrone
Paul J. "Hawk" Perrone, Jr., 64, died at home Monday, May 4, 2020.'Hawk was born in Bronx, NY to the late Paul and Patricia (Charles) Perrone. Hawk had a carrier as a professional drummer. He studied and was a practitioner of Druidism. He was a member of the Schenectady Ancient Order of Hibernians, currently serving as the Sentinel, an office which he has held through three administrations. He was a volunteer at the Charlotteville and Summit Fire Departments as an EMS and first responder. He was also a lifelong NY Yankees fan and a fan of the Boston Bruins. Hawk loved fishing, hunting, camping and helping his fellow man. Hawk is survived by his wife Anita Perrone, two children, Paul Henry Perrone and Shannon Perrone, two step-children, Edwin Stoodley and Eric (Shelby) Stoodly, three siblings, Teresa, Raymond and Jean, several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
