Paul Joseph Topka, 65, passed peacefully at home on November 23, 2019. Born in Schenectady to the late Joseph and Julia (Kocinski) Topka. He graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School in 1972. For over 30 years, he worked as a machinist from Philips Healthcare in Latham, NY. Paul was a self reliant man, he could fix just about anything. He enjoyed working on antique radios and cars. Paul made fond memories living on his family's 100 year-old farm. Survivors include his brother Roy (Wanda) Topka and sister, Carol (Jerry) Young; as well as beloved nieces and nephews, Michael and Laura Topka; Stephanie and Joseph Young. Calling hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd, on Monday, December 2nd from 5 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 PM. At the convenience of the family burial will be private. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be to a . Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019