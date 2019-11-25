The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
View Map
Paul Joseph Topka Obituary
Paul Joseph Topka, 65, passed peacefully at home on November 23, 2019. Born in Schenectady to the late Joseph and Julia (Kocinski) Topka. He graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School in 1972. For over 30 years, he worked as a machinist from Philips Healthcare in Latham, NY. Paul was a self reliant man, he could fix just about anything. He enjoyed working on antique radios and cars. Paul made fond memories living on his family's 100 year-old farm. Survivors include his brother Roy (Wanda) Topka and sister, Carol (Jerry) Young; as well as beloved nieces and nephews, Michael and Laura Topka; Stephanie and Joseph Young. Calling hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd, on Monday, December 2nd from 5 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 PM. At the convenience of the family burial will be private. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be to a . Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
