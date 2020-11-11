Paul M. Guilianelle, 74, of So. Second Ave, died suddenly in the comfort of his home, Sunday, Nov. 8th, of natural causes. Born in Troy, Apr. 29, 1946, son of the late Ernest Guilianelle and Mary Kiley Capeci, he was a graduate of Stillwater Central School. Thereafter, Paul entered the US Army, and served a one year tour of duty in Vietnam, being honorable discharged in 1968. Upon return to civilian life, Paul first worked at the former West Virginia Pulp and Paper Co. until the mill closed in 1971. He next worked for the Watervliet Arsenal for over 15 years, beginning as a machinist apprentice, and later promoted to management, receiving certificates and a well done farewell upon his retirement. Years later, Paul was elected as City of Mechanicville Commissioner of Finance and served one 4 year term. He was a member of the VFW, the Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks Lodge and Italian Fraternal Society, and was an excellent dart player in several club leagues. Paul was a very handy guy, had excellent carpentry skills, and enjoyed gardening. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 40 years Jeanne Sandulla Guilianelle, who died in 2008. Survivors include his son, Victor Guilianelle, brother and sister-in-law Richard and Delores Guilianelle of Mechanicville, step brothers Mike and Tim Capeci, nephews Patrick, Bobby and Scott and niece Kristen Guilianelle and families. A Private Funeral Mass will be held at All Saints on the Hudson Church, with military honors to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 in respectful memory of Paul M. Guilianelle. To leave condolences, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
.