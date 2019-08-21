|
Paul M. Lotano passed away on Saturday night, Aug. 17, 2019 at Ellis Hospital after a long illness. His immediate family was at bedside. Paul was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and was employed by the GE prior to his retirement. Paul will be remembered for his devotion to family, his sense of humor, his kind and gentle nature, and super strength of spirit. Paul was predeceased by his wife, Martha, parents, Ernest and Sally Lotano and brother, Ernest Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Davia Lotano, and brother, Joe Lotano (Marion) of Rotterdam. The family wishes to thank all the caregivers who over the years gave Paul their services and friendship. In addition, thanks to friends and relatives who always asked of his well-being, and especially childhood friends who over many years kept in touch with Paul. The family has requested a private funeral. Arrangements are with DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home of Rotterdam. To leave a message or condolence for the family, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019