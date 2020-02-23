|
Paul Matthew Zullo passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2020. Born October 3, 1954, he was the son of the late John Zullo Sr. and Etta Zullo. Paul served as a Radioman in the US Navy from 1972-74. Paul's last assignment was on the USS Seattle and he earned the National Defense Service Medal. He worked as a Security Officer at KAPL for 17 years before joining the Scotia Police Department in 1995. Paul is survived by his children, Jennifer, Daniel, Laurie, Kristen, and Justin; his grandchildren, Daniel Joseph, Antonio, Dominic, Isabella, Arianna, Christian, Aidan, Jaydon, and Cheyenne; his brother, John Zullo Jr., sister, Mary Zelezniak; as well as his former wives and dear friends, Deborah Pross and Sharon Zullo. Interment will be Monday, February 24th at 12:30 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020