Home

POWERED BY

Paul M. Zullo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul M. Zullo Obituary
Paul Matthew Zullo passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2020. Born October 3, 1954, he was the son of the late John Zullo Sr. and Etta Zullo. Paul served as a Radioman in the US Navy from 1972-74. Paul's last assignment was on the USS Seattle and he earned the National Defense Service Medal. He worked as a Security Officer at KAPL for 17 years before joining the Scotia Police Department in 1995. Paul is survived by his children, Jennifer, Daniel, Laurie, Kristen, and Justin; his grandchildren, Daniel Joseph, Antonio, Dominic, Isabella, Arianna, Christian, Aidan, Jaydon, and Cheyenne; his brother, John Zullo Jr., sister, Mary Zelezniak; as well as his former wives and dear friends, Deborah Pross and Sharon Zullo. Interment will be Monday, February 24th at 12:30 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -