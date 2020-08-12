1/1
Paul R. Marco Sr.
Paul R. Marco, 74, passed away on August 9, 2020. Born in Schenectady NY, he was the son of George Marco and Grace (Lawrence) Marco. He was a graduate of Mohonasen High School. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he would serve his country honorably and faithfully. He worked as an electrician with Unions in Albany, and a crane operator in Florida. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and his time spent in the Dominican Republic where he lived for a while. Above all else, Paul loved to live life to the fullest every single day. He is survived by his children; Paul (Sheryl) Marco, Shawn (Jill) Marco, Lynn (Sean) Flansburg, and Amy (Brian) Bienduga, his grandchildren; Stephanie, Emily, George, Jack, Jordan, Bergen, Riley and Calvin Marco, Zoey and Alek Flansburg, Chase and Colten Bienduga, his brother, Russell Marco (Jeanette Hilscher), His nephew, Russell Marco Jr.(Amanda), his niece, Amanda Marco Wheeler(Leon), 8 great nieces and nephews, and many family friends. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Grace. A calling hour will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11am-12pm at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. Paul will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery, in Colonie, NY. Paul's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the friends and family he had while he was in the Dominican Republic, especially "Glenny", for all of their support in the later part of Paul's life. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
