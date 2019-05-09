Paul Robert Terry, Sr., 70, of Colonie, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Born in Schenectady on June 19, 1948, Paul was the son of the late John and Laura (Kirby) Terry. He was the devoted husband to the late Judy G. Terry. It was the second marriage for both of them, and they found their Happily Ever After with each other. They were married until her passing on October 20, 2011. He resided in Rotterdam, Schenectady, Colonie, and Lake George New York. Paul and Judy enjoyed time at Loon Lake but treasured the time they spent on Lake George in the home he rebuilt. Early in his career, he owned his own construction business. Later on, he worked for BAST Hatfield for 17 years. He was blessed doing work that he loved. Paul was an avid hunter and golfer. Survivors include his daughter, Amy Terry; his son, Paul (Sarah) Terry II; his sisters, Karen Terry and Laura (Robert) Terry (nee' Smida). Survived by many loving nieces, and nephews; along with great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, John and Laura Terry; sisters, Marilyn Brainard (Ivan), Joan Cummings (Raymond); brothers, John W Terry Jr., Franklin "Frank" Terry. Also several nieces and nephews who had passed way to soon. Relatives and friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10th at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: www.lakegeorgeassociation.org or https://fundforlakegeorge.org To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 9, 2019