Paul V. Ferraro, 64, passed away peacefully April 3, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born on May 26, 1954, the son of the late Michael and Vincenza (Campolungo) Ferraro, Paulie graduated from Mont Pleasant's Class of '72. He was employed by fine area establishments that included Grimaldi's, Jack's Oyster House, Cornell's and the Marriott Hotel. A while later he received his C.N.A. and provided health care both at hospital and later for private duty patients. Paul enjoyed staying in shape and maintaining a healthy look and groom. Fond of getting rays from the sun, the "man with the tan" would maintain his bronze gleem for months! In recent months he looked forward to getting well enough to drive his white Saab convertible. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John Ferraro. Survivors left to cherish his memory are his beloved son, Anthony Ferraro; brothers, Michael (late Alice) Ferraro, Edward (Virginia) Ferraro; sisters, Carol (Spence) Turner and Patricia McCabe. Uncle Paul is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass will be celebrated Saturday (April 6) 10 a.m. from St. Lukes's Church, 1241 State St, Schenectady. Relatives and friends are cordially invited and may call on the family from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial strictly private. Memorials contributions may be made to St. Luke's Church or to Community Hospice. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019