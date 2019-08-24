|
Sadly, Paul V. Swint, Jr. (67) passed peacefully on to his heavenly home on Friday, August 16, 2019 after bravely battling a long illness. Paul was born May 29, 1952 in Schenectady, NY where he resided until his retirement, then relocating to Sarasota, FL. Paul worked at General Electric in Schenectady until he retired after 42 years. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Paul V. Swint, Sr. and Harriet Beacraft Swint; as well as his brothers, Timothy Swint and Bryan Swint. Paul is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 45 years, Deborah Bean Swint. They built a beautiful life together, and their love will know no end. Paul is survived by sons, Paul V. Swint III (Jessica) and Jeremy M. Swint. He was a loving Opa to Angelica Swint, Cheyanne Swint, Paul V. Swint IV and Robert Swint. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Decker; and brother, Jeffrey Swint; and by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many extended family members. Paul's heart was with Rotterdam Fire District #2. "Papa" Swint served as a firefighter for 25 years until he retired. He remained close with his firehouse family. Mere words cannot begin to describe Paul. He loved with his whole heart, he was always encouraging and made everyone laugh with his sense of humor. You could always count on him. He loved being with Debbie & their fur babies Rosie & Levi. He loved his family and friends, was an avid NASCAR fan and loved fishing. He also loved going to the casino with his close longtime friend, Jim Costanzo. Calling hours will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 between 6 to 8 p.m. at DeMarco Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue. A service will begin at the funeral home at 8 p.m. Memorial contributions in Paul's name can be made to: Rotterdam Fire District #2, 1400 Curry Road, Schenectady, NY 12306 or to The .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019