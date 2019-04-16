Paula Ellen Gordon, 72, of Ballston Lake, formerly of Glenville, passed away April 13, 2019 with her family and friends by her side after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born on January 13, 1947 to the late Al and Myrtle Puglio. She graduated from Schalmont High in Schenectady. Paula was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Grammy". Her heart was so full of love for her grandson Brayden, who she spent time with daily. She made friends everywhere she went and was able to put a smile on anyone's face. Paula loved to care for her family and friends, and was extremely selfless; taking care of everyone with her heart of gold. She enjoyed cooking for all occasions, and making sure that her visitors were always fed. She was passionate about Christmas and shopped all year to make the perfect stockings. She enjoyed her vacations to Maine, walking the beach, collecting sea shells and visiting lighthouses. She loved watching the Yankees, Honeymooners, and both her time spent on bowling leagues and watching it on TV, as well as playing bingo. Paula was a longtime employee and retiree of Conifer Park. In addition, she worked as a bartender in local establishments, an occupation she loved, where she had the pleasure of forming many close relations. Paula is survived by her two children, Gregg Gordon (Debbie) of Mayfield, Kelly Mahan (Ryan) of Ballston Lake. She is survived by her only sister, Wendy Jennes (Pete). She is also survived by her grandson, Brayden James Mahan; two granddaughters, Kasi Linart and Lauren Linart; three nephews, Levi Jennes (Kristen), Aaron Jennes (Molly), Coleman Jennes; one niece, Rhiannon Cramer (Patrick), and six great-nieces and great-nephews. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, April 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, in Clifton Park. Donations may be made in her memory to Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY 12302, or by going to www.animalprotective.org. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary