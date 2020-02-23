|
|
Paulette Danforth, 75, of Clinton Circle, passed away peacefully, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia, NY. Paulette was born March 11, 1944 at Cobleskill Regional Hospital. She was the daughter of Willard and Gladys (Warner) Gridley. Paulette was a lifelong resident of Cobleskill, graduating from Cobleskill High School in 1962. She worked for Ryder Elementary School as a remedial reading aide, and later she became self-employed, opening up Gridstan Art, where she built, repaired and refinished furniture. She was a talented artist and enjoyed drawing and painting. Paulette was a member of the congregation of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a soloist at many of the neighboring churches throughout the Capital District. Paulette was also instrumental in the formation of the visitation program at the Cobleskill Regional Hospital, providing visits to patients who may not have otherwise had visitors. Paulette was an avid runner and golfer, as well as a shareholder at the Cobleskill Golf and Country Club. Paulette is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Lori) Danforth of Glen Allen, VA, and Michael (Rebecca) Danforth of Rexford, NY; her longtime housemate, Carol McGuire of Cobleskill, NY, her brother, Willard "Ike" (Linda) Gridley of Grosvenor Corners and her three granddaughters, Lauren, Erica and Jenna Danforth. A celebration of Paulette's life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 615 Main Street, Cobleskill. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paulette's name to the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cobleskill, or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.LBDA.org). Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020