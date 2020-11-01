1/1
Pauline Baier Northrop
Pauline Baier Northrop, 92, formerly of Niskayuna, died Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Pauline was born in Long Island City, NY to the late Walter and Josephine Baier and grew up in Port Washington Long Island. She graduated from Port Washington High School, class of 1946, majoring in business courses. Pauline worked at the New York Telephone Company business office in Great Neck, Long Island as a service representative until 1951 when she married Justin N. Northrop of Delhi, NY. They moved to Schenectady in 1953 after living in Augusta, GA for two years while Justin served in the US Army as an Instructor in the Signal Corp. Justin was employed at GE and she at NY Telephone until starting their family in 1955. She later worked in the business office of Schenectady Visiting Nurses, retiring in 1984. Pauline was predeceased by her husband in 1987. Pauline and her family resided in Niskayuna for many years and for the better part of the last decade Pauline was happy to call the Kingsway Community home. Pauline is survived by her son, J. Ronald Northrop (Meg) and daughter, Gail N. Biggerstaff (John); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, needlework and traveling with family. Pauline was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, having served as past treasurer for 14 years and on the Altar Guild. The funeral service will be Monday November 2, 2020 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1935 The Plaza, Schenectady. A calling hour will be Monday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady

