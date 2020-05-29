Pauline C. Haley
1937 - 2020
Pauline C. Haley, 83, of Schenectady, NY passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home. Words cannot express how greatly she will be missed. Born on March 12, 1937 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Myron and Antoinette Boruch Chotkowski. Pauline was a lifelong area resident and attended local schools. She owned and operated with her husband Haley Bros. Inc. in Rotterdam until her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Schenectady and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Columbiettes of Rotterdam. She also loved flowers and working in her garden. She enjoyed watching cooking shows, reading, and her beloved Boston Terriers. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased on August 6, 2002 by her husband, James A. Haley, whom she married September 7, 1957; a grandson, Scot L. Kapelle, Jr.; six brothers; and one sister. Survivors include her three children, Barbara J. Kapelle of Schenectady, Robert J. Haley of Rotterdam, and James R. (Denise) Haley of Rotterdam; two siblings, Alex and Ann Chotkowski, both of Schenectady; nine grandchildren, Brian Kapelle, Robert (Heather) Haley, Jr., Joseph (Kimberly) Haley, Nicholas (Bridgette) Haley, Elizabeth Clark, Joshua (Paige) Haley, Christopher Haley, Jessica Haley and Ryon (Chelsea Beach) Haley; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately for the family. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. A Memorial Mass will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Northeast Kidney Foundation, 501 New Karner Rd. Albany, NY 12205 or a charity of one's choice. To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 29, 2020.
