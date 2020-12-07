1/1
Pauline Walsh
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Margaret Walsh (Lajeunesse)was born on the first day of summer in 1928, a more fitting day for her birth could not be found. She was the 6th of 12 children born to Rosario and Sarah (Scott) Lajeunesse. Pauline was employed by the NYS Department of Criminal Justice and later retired from the County of Schenectady. Even as Alzheimer's began to take memories from her, Pauline fondly recalled teaching in a one room school house, never forgetting to mention with a smile that her younger brothers had to address her as 'Miss Lajeunesse'. She truly loved caring for her family, with her fondest moments being hosting and planning family reunions and gatherings for her 5 children, their spouses, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Her loved ones will remember her as a strong, loving and sassy lady, often getting everyone around her laughing and filled with her infectious joy! Pauline's legacy will be one of incredible faith, love, family and amazing resilience. Although Alzheimers stole her memories, it couldn't touch her essence. Until the very end Pauline retained her sweet, sassy, irrepressible spirit! Pauline is predeceased by her husband Edward T Walsh Sr., her sons Edward T Walsh Jr.(Nancy Walsh ,widow)Terrance J Walsh,(Linda Block Walsh) as well as 9 siblings. She is survived by her daughter's Lisa Walsh Crandall, Tara Walsh Peterson (Dr. C. Craig Peterson), and Michael Walsh (Shanna Walsh) as well as her siblings George and Francis Lajeunesse, grandchildren Heather Walsh, Shane Walsh (Stacy Walsh), Ceara Crandall Chiapparelli (Warren Chiapparelli), Krista Peterson Meola (Jeff Meola), Kyla Walsh, Dr. Kellsey Peterson, Conner Walsh, Mera Lynn Holmes-Walsh and Gabrielle Holmes-Walsh, as well as the aforementioned 7 great-grandchildren who, through Facebook brightened her spirits until her final days. She also had many nieces and nephews she loved deeply. Pauline's family would like to thank the nurses and aides at both the Wesley Nursing Home and Glendale Home for their love and compassionate care, also extending their thanks to the Optum Nurse Practitioners and staff at The Community Hospice. Services will be private for immediate family only due to COVID and a memorial service will be planned for Spring when we can safely gather again to remember her. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Saint John the Evangelist Church, 816 Union Street, Schenectady, NY, 12308.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gleason Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
December 7, 2020
My condolences to Lisa,Clara and family. God bless the entire family during this most difficult time.
Michelle Miller
Michelle Miller
Friend
December 6, 2020
I am one of those loved nephews, TJ as she called me. Aunt Pauline is my favorite Lajeunesse Aunt for several reasons. Her "wise guy" humor that she shared with my father Gerard, her brother. Her infectious smile that I believe they shared as well along with deep crows feet from years of that awesome smile! You can see it in both of them in old reunion photos where it seemed they were always up to no good! All in the name of laughter. Her warm understanding voice that seemed to say the right thing at a time it is needed most, even without a word from you. Finally, her strong faith in the Lord, which is unshakable and the reason I know she is there with Him now. She is cutting up with my dad and her other siblings, holding hands with her hubby (uncle Ed), hugging her sons and parents tightly. Full of Joy and fully restored, mind, body and soul! Fly with the Angels Aunt Pauline....... I will see you again!
Thomas (TJ) Lajeunesse
Family
December 6, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Pauline Walsh. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Elizabeth Heckman-Bouley
December 6, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Pauline Walsh. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Elizabeth Heckman-Bouley
December 6, 2020
Loving condolences to Lisa , Tara, Michael and your respective families. I will always remember your mom, knowing her best in my childhood. May the fond memories of her and her sweet smile bring you comfort in the days, months, and years ahead.
Liz Heckman-Bouley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved