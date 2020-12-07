Pauline Margaret Walsh (Lajeunesse)was born on the first day of summer in 1928, a more fitting day for her birth could not be found. She was the 6th of 12 children born to Rosario and Sarah (Scott) Lajeunesse. Pauline was employed by the NYS Department of Criminal Justice and later retired from the County of Schenectady. Even as Alzheimer's began to take memories from her, Pauline fondly recalled teaching in a one room school house, never forgetting to mention with a smile that her younger brothers had to address her as 'Miss Lajeunesse'. She truly loved caring for her family, with her fondest moments being hosting and planning family reunions and gatherings for her 5 children, their spouses, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Her loved ones will remember her as a strong, loving and sassy lady, often getting everyone around her laughing and filled with her infectious joy! Pauline's legacy will be one of incredible faith, love, family and amazing resilience. Although Alzheimers stole her memories, it couldn't touch her essence. Until the very end Pauline retained her sweet, sassy, irrepressible spirit! Pauline is predeceased by her husband Edward T Walsh Sr., her sons Edward T Walsh Jr.(Nancy Walsh ,widow)Terrance J Walsh,(Linda Block Walsh) as well as 9 siblings. She is survived by her daughter's Lisa Walsh Crandall, Tara Walsh Peterson (Dr. C. Craig Peterson), and Michael Walsh (Shanna Walsh) as well as her siblings George and Francis Lajeunesse, grandchildren Heather Walsh, Shane Walsh (Stacy Walsh), Ceara Crandall Chiapparelli (Warren Chiapparelli), Krista Peterson Meola (Jeff Meola), Kyla Walsh, Dr. Kellsey Peterson, Conner Walsh, Mera Lynn Holmes-Walsh and Gabrielle Holmes-Walsh, as well as the aforementioned 7 great-grandchildren who, through Facebook brightened her spirits until her final days. She also had many nieces and nephews she loved deeply. Pauline's family would like to thank the nurses and aides at both the Wesley Nursing Home and Glendale Home for their love and compassionate care, also extending their thanks to the Optum Nurse Practitioners and staff at The Community Hospice. Services will be private for immediate family only due to COVID and a memorial service will be planned for Spring when we can safely gather again to remember her. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Saint John the Evangelist Church, 816 Union Street, Schenectady, NY, 12308.





