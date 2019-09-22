The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Homes
Pearl E. Kiskis


1949 - 2019
Pearl E. Kiskis Obituary
Mrs. Pearl E. Kiskis, 70, of Amsterdam, NY, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 24, 1949, in Biloxi, Mississippi to Perry and Eva (Jacobs) Waterman, Pearl worked as an Optometrist for 30 years at Vision Works here in Amsterdam. She was crafty, and loved to cook. She especially liked to put these two talents together, going above and beyond to host every Christmas. Her loving family includes her mother Eva Onyszkiewicz of Schenectady, her children, Angela (Brian Carroll) Nichols, of Burnt Hills, Joseph (Amber) Kiskis, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Perry (Katrina Razzano) Kiskis, of Amsterdam; her grandchildren, Derek Nichols, PJ Kiskis, Jason Kiskis, Lucas Kiskis, and Kira Kiskis; her great-grandchildren, Olivia Nichols, and Keelan Kiskis; as well as her sister, Karen Waterman of Schenectady. Pearl is predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas Kiskis who passed away on March 10, 2014; as well as by her father Perry Waterman, and her brother, Chuck Waterman. Funeral services will be conducted on September 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam. Interment will follow in Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to Thomas. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on September 25, 2019 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Pearl's guestbook online at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
