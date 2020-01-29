Home

Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
Pearl E. Nowell, 94, of Schenectady, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was 6 days away from her 95th birthday. Born in Schenectady; she was the daughter of the late Roy and Irene (Albright) Hayden. She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and a life time resident of Schenectady. Pearl was employed for 19 plus years as a varitype operator and artist for the Maqua Company in Schenectady, later working at the Mohawk Printing Company. Pearl was a member of the Mont Pleasant Reformed Church and an avid supporter of the Estherville Animal Shelter. She lived independently in her home until two months before her death enjoying reading, her cats, and visiting with friends at the Redwood Diner. She was predeceased by her sister Beverly Konazewski. Survivors include her son, Robert Nowell (Carol) of Kennesaw, Georgia; two grandchildren, Stephen Nowell and Gregory Nowell of Georgia, a niece, Ann Sturm of Schenectady and a nephew James Konazewski of Massachusetts. Interment was at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in New Salem and a family graveside memorial will be held in the spring. Arrangements are by the DeLegge Funeral Home, Chrisler Avenue, Schenectady. For flowers and condolences, you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
