Pedro Arocho Jr., 81, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Puerto Rico to the late Pedro Arocho Sr. and Louisa Castro Arocho. He was married to Luz Maria Echevarria Arocho. They were happily married for 54 years. He received his education in Puerto Rico before coming to the United States when he was 21 years old. He worked on a farm handling various vegetables. He would then work at Dewitt's Restaurant on Jay Street in Schenectady for 12 years. He would retire from Wedekind Motors in Schenectady after 43 years of service. Pedro loved old cars, especially hot rods. He enjoyed going to car shows for Father's day with his family. He was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed watching as many games as he could. He was very proud of his house and kept his yard well taken care of. He made many friends in his life, and will be loved and missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife, Luz Maria Arocho, his sons; Pedro Arocho III, Luis (Linda) Arocho, and Miguel (Susanne) Arocho, his seven grandchildren; Aaron, Alec, Victor, Anne, Luke, Cassidy, and Annabelle, as well as many friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Pedro and Louisa, and his two brothers Eugene, and Pedro. A Memorial Service will be held privately by the family. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020