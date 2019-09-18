|
Peggy Elizabeth (Quinn) Manzi passed away, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. She was 72. She was born in Ballston Spa on Sept. 22, 1947, daughter of the late John and Doria (Bottomley) Quinn. Peggy worked as an office manager for Schenectady Family Health. As an animal lover, she had several dogs over the years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, but above all, she will be remembered for her selfless and caring nature towards all. Survivors include her children, Shayna Curley of Chesapeake, VA, Anthony Manzi of Williamstown, NJ and Jonathan Manzi (Noelle Natalie) of Glenville, adoring grandchildren Cassidy, Caleb, Amelia, Anthony, Adalyn and Sarena. Her sisters, Patricia (Joseph) Rakvica of Scotia and Doria Quinn of Boston, MA. Peggy was predeceased by a sister, Jacqueline Weaver. Calling will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., 2034 West St., Galway. A memorial service will be conducted in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Saratoga Springs.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019