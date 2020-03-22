|
|
Penny Joyce Jackson passed away on March 17, 2020. She was born July 12, 1942 to the late Mary and James Williams in Clover, Halifax County, Virginia. She was the youngest of seven children born to this union. Siblings include: Eunice Lawrence, deceased; Paul Williams, deceased; Naomi Clark, Marquita Lawrence, deceased, Willard Williams, deceased and Janet Jackson-White. After high school graduation, Penny worked at the New York State Health Department Research Laboratories, Division of Mycology, and later advanced to and retired, in 1995, as a Senior Laboratory Technician, in Nuclear Chemistry. In 1962, she married James Leonard Jackson, of Miami, Florida, and of Bahamian ancestry, and later, in 1986, gave birth to her inimitably-treasured daughter, Lydia Marlene Jackson. In 1950, she was baptized in New York City as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and currently was a member of the Duanesburg Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Altamont. A devoted member of Jehovah's organization, Penny steadfastly believed and had unwavering faith in God's word, the Bible which she unquestionably accepted as true, the Resurrection Hope found in John 5:28,29. Due to coronavirus concerns, the services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to New Comer Cremations and Funerals, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020