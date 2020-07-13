Peter A. Zeno "Tony", 70, passed away on July 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Tony moved to Orlando, FL in 2005 to be close to his granddaughters after residing in Amsterdam, New York. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Tony served as a point man with the First Cavalry Air Mobile Division during his 1970-1971 tour. Tony was a long-time resident of Amsterdam where he was employed by the City of Amsterdam Public Works, coached little league, and loved maintaining the grounds of the ballfields. Tony touched the lives of many with his laugh, kind heart, and overall joy he brought to any room he entered and he will forever be missed. The son of the late Anthony and Molly Mancini Zeno, Tony was born on June 4, 1950. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Donna Leone Zeno, daughters Melissa Quinn (Chris), and Danielle Zeno, and son Anthony Zeno. Granddaughters Julianna Quinn, Mackenzie Quinn, and Mimi Chapman. His Siblings, Ann Marie DiCaterino and Sharon DePalma (Art) of Florida, Valerie (Hector) Blaise and Jamie Zeno of New York, nieces Sara Dill and Landrie Leone, nephews Joe, Jake and Joshua Leone, cousins, and close friends who Tony considered family, all which he adored. Tony was a proud veteran and was a member of both the Amsterdam and Kissimmee VFW chapters and enjoyed "welcoming home" his fellow veterans and inspiring younger ones to be courageous and strong. His granddaughters were his pride and joy he loved attending soccer games, school recitals, dance competitions, and Grandparents Day at his grandkid's schools. A Full Military Honors ceremony will be held at Gerald B.H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York with a Celebration of Tony's life at a later date. In lieu of flower any donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
in Tony's honor.