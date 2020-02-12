The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Anthony's Church
Seward Place
More Obituaries for Peter Bojarczuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Bojarczuk


1923 - 2020
Peter Bojarczuk entered the Gates of Heaven on February 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was 96 years old and lived a full life. Peter was born on July 13, 1923 in Uvyn, Ukraine, a small farming village in Western Ukraine where he lived until age 17 when he was constricted to fight in the Ukrainian Army during WWII. It was not until 50 years later that he would be able to return to see his family in Ukraine. He was the son of Wasliy and Maria (Trytko) Bojarczuk. Peter was predeceased by his brother, Gregory and sister, Hanji Bojarczuk (Uvyn, Ukraine), son-in-law Roger LaPointe; brother-in-law Mykola Palmarchuck. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Rita Cennerazzo Bojarczuk; children, Anthony (Anna) Bojarczuk, Irene LaPointe and Peter (Linda) Bojarczuk; grandchildren, Nicholas, Bianca and Peter Bojarczuk; sister, Theodosija Palmarchuck; nephews Peter (Connie), Wally (Kelly) and niece Mary Palmarchuck of Detroit MI. He also leaves behind extended family members throughout Europe that includes nieces and nephews in Glasgow Scotland, Uvyn, Ukraine, Peterborough England, Italy and France. Peter was truly a wonderful and beautiful person and was loved by all who were fortunate to know him. He began and ended each day with his beautiful smile and will be missed dearly. Services will be held on Saturday at 12 noon from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street followed by a Mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place. Entombment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
