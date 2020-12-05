Peter Coppola, 85, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 with his loving wife, daughter, and son-in-law at his side at Ellis Hospital after being stricken at home. Peter was born in Alvignano, Province of Caserta, Italy on April 13, 1935 a son of the late Paolo Coppola and Filomena Mastroianni. He was educated in Italy and immigrated to America in 1956. With his arrival in Schenectady, Peter instantly began his long and dedicated working career. He was a self taught and self-employed master autobody repairman. He often worked three jobs a week to provide for his family until he opened his own autobody shop, which he later gave to his son. He retired as an autobody technician, with Schenectady County Department of Public Works. Peter was admired for his work ethic, strong moral compass and integrity above all in his daily life. He was proud to become a citizen and equally as proud of his Italian heritage. He was an ordinary man with extraordinary character and principles. He was proud and believed in working hard for everything he achieved and instilled that in his children. Peter was a wonderful husband and dedicated father and grandfather, he never missed a sporting event, recital or special day in his children and grandchildren's lives and was proud of their accomplishments; he had a giving and loving heart with a wonderful sense of humor. Peter was predeceased by his son, Paul Coppola in 1995; siblings, Francesco, Giuseppe, Ursula, Teresa, Raffaele, Alexandra and Concetta Coppola. He was also predeceased by his loving cousin that he thought of as a brother, Ronnie Gore. He is survived by his beloved wife, whom he married in Alvignano on August 13, 1959, Carmela Riccio; his loving daughter, Matilda (Fred) Mastroianni; treasured grandchildren, Marissa (Michael Spizzuco, Esq.) Mastroianni, Esq., Michael Mastroianni, Paul (Jacqueline) Coppola, and Daniel Coppola; a cousin, Sylvia Gore; along with many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Monday at 11 am from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at St. John the Evangelist Church, Union Street. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Monday from 9 to 11 am. CDC guidelines will be adhered to. We please ask all those to wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing in light of COVID19. Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Peter's memory to Action for Education "AcE", and addressed to Michael Mastroianni at 888 Washington St. Apt. 1002, Boston, MA, 02111. His grandson Michael is the President of the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization where your donation may be tax deductible.