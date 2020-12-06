Peter Coppola, 85, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 with his loving wife, daughter, and son-in-law at his side at Ellis Hospital after being stricken at home. Services will be held on Monday at 11 am from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at St. John the Evangelist Church, Union Street. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Monday from 9 to 11 am. CDC guidelines will be adhered to. We please ask all those to wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing in light of COVID19. Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Peter's memory to Action for Education "AcE", and addressed to Michael Mastroianni at 888 Washington St. Apt. 1002, Boston, MA, 02111. His grandson Michael is the President of the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization where your donation may be tax deductible.