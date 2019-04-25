The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Peter E. Hemming, 73, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019 at his home in the presence of his family. Born in Middleburgh, NY he was the son of the late Frederick Hemming and Eleanor and Mitchell Deukmejian. Peter faithfully served in the Marines from 1963 to 1966. He retired from Niskayuna Central School District as a Diesel Mechanic after many faithful years. Above all Peter loved his family and animals along with a good meal. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandi Hemming; children Russell Hemming, Joshua (Randi) Hemming and Sandy (Cindy Wheeler) Hemming. Peter's grandchildren, Kaia and Averi Hemming; as well as two sisters, Dorothy Enfield and Donna Herrick; along with many nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. Committal services with military honors will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peter's name may be made to any non-kill animal shelter. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
