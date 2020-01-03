Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
141 Smith Edward Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
(336) 993-2136
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter DeVries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Henry DeVries

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Henry DeVries Obituary
Peter Henry DeVries, 70, died unexpectedly December 28, 2019 at his home in Kernersville, NC. Born on August 16, 1949 in Hyannis, Massachusetts to Robert and Ruth DeVries, Peter is survived by his wife, Delia C. DeVries (Dede); his father, Robert C. DeVries, Burnt Hills, NY; siblings, David DeVries, Ballston Spa, NY; Charles DeVries, Asheville, NC; Jon DeVries, Cobleskill, NY; and Kathy Peters, Asheboro, NC. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel, 141 Smith Edwards Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Music Maker Relief Foundation, PO Box 1358, Hillsborough, NC 27278, musicmaker.org and Piedmont Craftsmen, 601 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101, piedmontcraftsmen.org. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -