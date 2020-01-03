|
Peter Henry DeVries, 70, died unexpectedly December 28, 2019 at his home in Kernersville, NC. Born on August 16, 1949 in Hyannis, Massachusetts to Robert and Ruth DeVries, Peter is survived by his wife, Delia C. DeVries (Dede); his father, Robert C. DeVries, Burnt Hills, NY; siblings, David DeVries, Ballston Spa, NY; Charles DeVries, Asheville, NC; Jon DeVries, Cobleskill, NY; and Kathy Peters, Asheboro, NC. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel, 141 Smith Edwards Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Music Maker Relief Foundation, PO Box 1358, Hillsborough, NC 27278, musicmaker.org and Piedmont Craftsmen, 601 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101, piedmontcraftsmen.org. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020