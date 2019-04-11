Peter J. Galvin, Jr., age 68, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born on July 30, 1950 to Peter J. Galvin and Dolores (Hubert) Galvin. Peter served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972 and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. Peter loved spending time with his five grandchildren and traveling all over the United States in his RV. Peter is survived by his loving wife, Georgette (Colombe) Galvin, his daughter Justine Galvin; son, Mark Galvin, and daughter, Nikki (Ken) Gregory; his five grandsons, many loving brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside services will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 Karner Road, Colonie, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Centers for Disability Services, 314 South Manning Blvd, Albany NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary