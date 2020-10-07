Peter L. Sheehan, 84, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Peter was born in Lynn, MA to the late Leo and Ann Curtin Sheehan. He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Lynn, MA. While working for the General Electric Company in Lynn, he graduated from the GE Apprentice Program and went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Boston University. Peter started his career with GE in Lynn, MA, transferring to Greenville, SC then to Schenectady, retiring after several years. He was a member of the Edison Club and the Schenectady Curling Club. Peter was predeceased by his sister, Joan Makarewicz. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Sheehan, three sons, Peter J. (Allison) Sheehan of East Greenbush, Michael J. (Virginia) Sheehan of Concord, NH, and Daniel R. (Christine) Sheehan of Niskayuna, four grandchildren, Zack, Freddie, Arielle, and Gavaen. Due to Covid- 19 restrictions there will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305.





