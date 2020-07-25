Peter M. Aldi, 93, passed away early Thursday morning, July 23rd at Wesley Health Care in Saratoga after a short illness. Born and educated in Amsterdam, NY on August 18 1926 to the late Angelo and Mary (Compani) Aldi. A former Milkman for the Bellevue Dairy in Schenectady, Peter retired from Northeast Industrial Park where he worked in the maintenance department for over 11 years. A World War II Navy veteran, Peter loved being around his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and his trips to Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. Predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Margaret (Fazzone) Aldi, who passed away on June 23, 1984. Peter was also predeceased by his siblings, Andy (Rosemund), Angelo (Millie), Margaret (Benny), Julia (John), Samuel (Angie), Joseph (Patricia) and Lousia (George). Pete is survived by his beloved daughter and her husband, Deborah Lichtenwalner (David), his grandson, Rodney Hayes. He is also survived by his sister, Rosie Stuckzo and many nieces and nephews. Upon the family request there will be no calling hours and services will be held privately. Interment will be in St Cyril's cemetery in Rotterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peter's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
