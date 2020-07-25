1/1
Peter M. Aldi
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter M. Aldi, 93, passed away early Thursday morning, July 23rd at Wesley Health Care in Saratoga after a short illness. Born and educated in Amsterdam, NY on August 18 1926 to the late Angelo and Mary (Compani) Aldi. A former Milkman for the Bellevue Dairy in Schenectady, Peter retired from Northeast Industrial Park where he worked in the maintenance department for over 11 years. A World War II Navy veteran, Peter loved being around his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and his trips to Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. Predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Margaret (Fazzone) Aldi, who passed away on June 23, 1984. Peter was also predeceased by his siblings, Andy (Rosemund), Angelo (Millie), Margaret (Benny), Julia (John), Samuel (Angie), Joseph (Patricia) and Lousia (George). Pete is survived by his beloved daughter and her husband, Deborah Lichtenwalner (David), his grandson, Rodney Hayes. He is also survived by his sister, Rosie Stuckzo and many nieces and nephews. Upon the family request there will be no calling hours and services will be held privately. Interment will be in St Cyril's cemetery in Rotterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peter's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project. To leave a message or a condolence for Peter's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bond Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Uncle Peter , I have so many find memories of you! You'll always be in my heart! RIP Uncle Pete! I know your rejoicing being with Aunt Margie & all your brothers & sister's & Grandma Aldi !
Linda Aldi
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved