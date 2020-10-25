1/1
Peter M. Becker
Peter M. Becker, 52, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in a tragic accident while at work at the Berne Highway Department. He is survived by his parents Marvin and Nancy (nee Yarmchuk); his beloved wife Robin (nee Meszaros) Becker whom he married on December 2, 2017; his daughters Lacey Becker (Dan Keller) and Eden Becker (Larry Gladd) and their mother Carrie Amsler; brother and sister-in-law Jeffrey and Karen Meszaros and nephews Daniel and Andrew Meszaros; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; his brothers and sisters of the Berne Fire District and surrounding fire companies. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, Altamont. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by Last Call at the Berne Fire House. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Pete's memory to Berne Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 187, Berne, NY 12023 Condolences and a full obituary can be read at www.fredendallfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fredendall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Memories & Condolences
October 24, 2020
Nancy and Marvin,
I am so sorry for the tragic loss of your son Peter. There are no words to console you, just loving memories. Hold tight to those memories and his legacy.
Margret Doran Keogh
Friend
October 24, 2020
Nancy, Marvin, Robin, Lacey, Eden and family,

We are so sorry for your loss. I will always remember Peter with his huge smile and hug whenever he saw you. When I was on a call with Peter he always had time for a hug and chat and always catch me up with you Nancy and Marvin. He was a great guy and will truly be missed in this community. Hold fast to your memories and they will sustain youin these difficult days ahead. Know that he's at peace and smiling down on all of you with Weaver by his side.

With Love and Sympathy,
Krista and Moe Safford
Krista Safford
Friend
October 24, 2020
Becker Family
I would like to offer my condolences to your family. Peter Was a stand up guy you needed help he was there. Rest In Peace
Francis Freantzen
Friend
October 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mary Schanz
Family
October 24, 2020
Thank you for your Services Dear Sir, May you now Rest in Peace !!
Willie Colon
October 23, 2020
Dear Robin, Lacey, Eden and Family -

My heartfelt condolences to you on this tragic loss of Your husband and Dad. Peter was a terrific guy who I will forever remember as helpful giving and always there for his friends. I’ve known Peter for many years and he was always so helpful when he worked at the Salem Saab dealership with our cars. We became fast friends since then. A true friend who will be forever missed. May the memories you hold dear be a comfort to you. RIP Peter. You will never be forgotten
Linda Singer
Friend
