Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home
2034 West St
Galway, NY 12074
(518) 882-1271
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter McChesney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter M. McChesney


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter M. McChesney Obituary
Peter M. McChesney of Middle Grove passed away on Oct. 3, 2019 at his home. He was 67 years old. Born on December 16, 1952 to the late Duane and MaryJane McChesney. He was the co-owner of Agway feed store in Galway and also had worked for the Saratoga D.P.W. Survivors include his wife, Vanessa A. (Nichols) McChesney, his two daughters, Katie (Eddie) Wilson and Sara (Mike) McChesney. Seven grand-children, a brother, Steven (Mary) McChesney, two sisters, Kathy (Tony) McChesney and Lynda (John) Colangelo. Also, several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two brothers. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway. Please visit csffh.com for full obituary.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now