Peter M. McChesney of Middle Grove passed away on Oct. 3, 2019 at his home. He was 67 years old. Born on December 16, 1952 to the late Duane and MaryJane McChesney. He was the co-owner of Agway feed store in Galway and also had worked for the Saratoga D.P.W. Survivors include his wife, Vanessa A. (Nichols) McChesney, his two daughters, Katie (Eddie) Wilson and Sara (Mike) McChesney. Seven grand-children, a brother, Steven (Mary) McChesney, two sisters, Kathy (Tony) McChesney and Lynda (John) Colangelo. Also, several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two brothers. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway. Please visit csffh.com for full obituary.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019