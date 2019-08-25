|
Peter P. Ferriero Sr., 80, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Peter was raised in Ravena, the youngest of 10 children of the late Antonio and Anna Ferriero. He was a 1957 graduate of R-C-S High School and served in the NYS National Guard. In 1995 he retired from the NYS Assembly after 27 years of service and also served as the Chief of Police for the Town of Coeymans. Peter enjoyed cooking and was an avid NY Yankee fan. His greatest joy in life was his loving family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Jane Schimmel Ferriero; children, Anthony W. (Joanna) Ferriero, Kirk David (Stephanie) Ferriero and Peter P. Ferriero Jr.; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Peter was predeceased by 5 sisters and 4 brothers. A memorial service will be held 5 PM on Tuesday, August 27th at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 3 PM. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, a contribution in memory of Peter to the Capital City Rescue Mission, PO Box 1999, Albany, NY 12201-1999.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019