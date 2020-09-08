Peter Robert Cowie, 72, of Rotterdam, NY, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on a farm in Chester, NJ to William and Beatrice Cowie. After graduating from High School, he received his undergraduate degree at Newark College of Engineering and completed his Master's in Mechanical Engineering at Union College. He relocated to Schenectady, NY in 1970 to work for General Electric (Bechtel). He remained in that position for 38 years until he retired in 2008. From his birth on February 10, 1948 to his death on Friday, he was the most kind and gentle man you ever met. He extended his kindness by his willingness to help others through his work in the community. Organizations he was a member of and contributed to include the Northeastern Woodworkers Association, Make A Wish Foundation, Schenectady 2000, and GE Elfun Society. He was an avid runner since high school and he- was-a member and volunteer for HMRCC. Numerous races he participated in include the Schenectady Stockade-athon (37 years), as well as, the Boston Marathon. As part of the Northeastern Woodworkers Association, he built and learned to play the banjo and was part of a banjo group. Other interests included gardening, travel, golf, hunting and fishing. His biggest passion was spending time with his family. He would travel to all of his grandchildren's sporting or musical events to cheer them on. He was an active parishioner and participant at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Rotterdam, NY. Pete was predeceased by both his parents and his brother, Thomas Cowie. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Toni Cowie, his daughters, Angela (Andrew) Reimer and Melanie (Eric) Capron,grandchildren, Lydia and Gillian Reimer and Lauren and Jack Capron, siblings Peg (Tom) Morgan, John (Marylynn) Cowie, Deb (Rick) Schmitt and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. Calling hours will be Wednesday evening 6-8 PM at the Bond Funeral Home 1614 Guilderland Avenue Schenectady. Face masks and social distance guidelines will be followed. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Princetown Road on Thursday. at 9:30 AM. Entombment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation of NENY, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205 or Northeastern Woodworkers Association, 97 Railroad Avenue, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com
.