Peter V. Bongermino, 93, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Ellis Hospital, after a brief illness. Born in Cohoes on March 26, 1926, son of the late Antonio and Francesca Bongermino, Peter grew up in Mechanicville and was educated there but left school early to join the Army Air Corps in 1944. He attended Army Air Forces Aerial Gunnery School, was a Staff Sergeant holding the position of gunner in WWII and was a member of the 431st Bomb Squad. He participated in the Air Offensive in Japan and the Chinese Offensive among others. Upon completion of his service, Pete received the Air Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. After returning home from the war, Pete held a few jobs, until he finally settled on sign painting. A talented artist, he owned Signs and Graphics and was very well know around the area for his hand painted billboards, especially the ones for Storytown, USA, now known as the Great Escape. He also did painting at the Saratoga Race Course, in particular was his work on the circle of Jockey winners from previous stakes races that were found at the entrance to the race course. Pete was sadly predeceased by his wife Nellie Koper Bongermino. Together, they always loved to go listen to polka music and attended many Polka festivals around the area. They also visited many flea markets near and far, where Pete could always find a bargain for something he could "use". The middle child of three, he is survived by his brother Leonard (Palma Burke) of Saratoga Springs; several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Angela M. Julian (John) and his Koper family in-laws. Military honors and interment services will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY 12871. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the Cemetery's visitor center at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929 in memory of Peter V. Bongermino. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019