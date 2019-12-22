|
|
Peter V. Bongermino, 93, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Ellis Hospital, after a brief illness. Born in Cohoes on March 26, 1926, he was the son of the late Antonio and Francesca Bongermino. Survived by his brother, Leonard (Palma Burke) Bongermino and his sister in law, Gretchen (George) Koper; several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Angela M. Julian (John) and his Koper family in-law's. Military honors and interment services held on Monday, December 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY 12871. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the Cemetery's visitor center at 10:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019