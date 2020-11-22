1/1
Peter Vincent "Pete" DeCarlo
Peter Vincent DeCarlo, of Melbourne, FL, died peacefully Monday, November 9, 2020 after fighting cancer for 5 years. Pete was born on November 24, 1947 and grew up on Foster Avenue, the son of the late Americo DeCarlo and Mary Ferro, and loving brother to Paul DeCarlo and the late Glori (Civitello) DeCarlo. After graduating from Linton High School, he was drafted and served a two-year term in Vietnam earning the rank of sergeant in the United States Army. Returning from service he worked for General Electric until his retirement. He was always a role model to children, both through is participation in General Electric's mentor program and from his years of coaching at Bellevue Little League. He was a loving husband, father, gardener, car enthusiast, and active member of the Georgianna Church. Pete knew and deeply loved Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. He is survived by his wife, Ann DeCarlo; son, Jeffrey (Angelina) DeCarlo and grandsons, Gianni and Domenico DeCarlo of Scotia, NY; his brother, Paul (Shirley) DeCarlo of Schenectady, NY; his nieces and nephews, Ryan DeCarlo, Carl Belawske, John (Renee) Belawske, Nicole Belawske (Ronald Castle) and Michael (Dawn) Belawske; and his first wife, Linda (DeSalvatore) DeCarlo of Niskayuna, NY. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Ed (Freeda) Miers of Harrisburg, NC and his nephew, Andrew (Katie) Miers of Florence, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society at (http://donate3.cancer.org) in his memory.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 22, 2020.
