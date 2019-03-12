Philip A. DiSiena, 77, of Gilbert Street, died peacefully on Saturday, March 9th at Ellis Hospital following a recent hospitalization. Born in Mechanicville on February 19, 1942, he was the son of the late Bernard and Mary Ruggiero DiSiena. Philip was a graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy, NY and also from Albany Business College. After graduation he followed his father's occupation in the trades and began as a union bricklayer. He continued in this occupation as a highly skilled self-employed mason. He eventually saw an opportunity for his wife Nan and sons to begin a new company specializing in concrete foundations for both residential and commercial construction. This business, named after his wife's family Ross Concrete, LLC, continues today as a successful family business. Philip was a member of the Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks Lodge 1403, Plum Brook Fish and Game Club. In addition, he is currently a longtime member of the Mechanicville Athletic Club. This was an enjoyable opportunity for him to spend time with his lifelong friends from the community. Philip was happiest spending time with his wife Nan, children and grandchildren and their extended families whether it be a gathering for a family dinner or vacations at Lake George and Ogunguit, ME. Philip and Nan spent their later years traveling and exploring the northeast and didn't think twice about the destination. It was all about the ride and companionship. He leaves a life time of precious memories with those left behind and they will remain in our hearts forever. Philip was an avid outdoorsman and had a passion for fly fishing, ice fishing, and hunting sharing this time with his father, brother, sons, grandchildren and close friends. He would return with treasured memories sharing these experiences throughout his life. Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Nan Ross DiSiena whom he married February 12, 1966. He leaves four sons, Dr. Michael (Joan) DiSiena of Lenox, MA, David (Kristin) DiSiena and Mark DiSiena of Mechanicville and Anthony (Lindsay) DiSiena of Waterford and one daughter, Dana DiSiena Medina of Wilton. In addition, he leaves his loving grandchildren that referred to him as "Poppy" - Zachary, Brandon, Kaitlyn, Amy, Megan, Matthew, Molly, Ross, Chet and Wade. He leaves a sister Lucille (Carmen) Bagnoli of Parish, FL; along with his brothers, John (Diane) DiSiena of Mechanicville and David (Nadine) DiSiena, Sr, of Malta; as well as several nieces and nephews and numerous friends. His parents and youngest brother, Patrick DiSiena predeceased him. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 14th at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Paul's), 121 N Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at l0 a.m. at the Church. In lieu of flowers, in keeping with his wishes and love for children, please consider a memorial donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Philip A. DiSiena. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary