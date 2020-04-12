|
Philip F. Bremser age 100, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Phil was the beloved father of Mark (Mary Anne), George (Gina), Neil (Jo Marie), Eric, Kevin (Zofia), and the late Phyllis Bremser Stanton and grandfather of Ryan (Jennifer), Rachael, Amy (Adam), David, Michael, Cara (Matt), Ryan (Katie) and great grandfather to Annabelle, Miles, Chloe, and Mathew. Funeral services will be held at a later date do to these uncertain times. For a full obituary and for future details go to http://www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com in Scotia New York. Donations in his honor may be made to the at Donate Care Center PO Box 758541 Topeka Kansas 66675-8541 or http://support.wounded warrior.org/donate.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020