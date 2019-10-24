The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Philip J. Kaufman Obituary
Philip J. Kaufman, 77, Passed away on Tuesday, October 22nd at the Joan Nicole Prince Home in Scotia, NY. Born and educated in Buffalo, NY, Philip was the son of the late Herbert and Cornelia (Schwab) Kaufman. A Vietnam era Navy veteran, Philip was employed by the Schenectady City School District for more than 21 years as a plumber prior to his retirement. An avid golfer and bowler, Phil was a member of the Schenectady Merchants Golf and Bowling Leagues. Beside Philip's parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Herbert Kaufman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Leslie A. (Zeh) Kaufman, whom he married in 1992; his four children, Philip Kaufman Jr. (Clarisse) of Glenville, Mary DeStaffan (Peter) of Raleigh, NC, Kathleen Burns(Jim) of Loudonville and Suzanne Kaufman (Jim Kunkle) of Burnt Hills; his sister, Joan Ellis of Buffalo, NY and his three grandchildren, Olivia Burns, Briana DeStaffan and William DeStaffan. A celebration of Philip's life will be held on Saturday morning, October 26th at 11 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the celebration. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Philip's memory to the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305 or to the Joan Nicole Prince Home, 22 Glenview Dr., Scotia, NY 12302. To leave a message or a condolence for Philip's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
