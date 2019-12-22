|
On the evening of Dec. 17, 2019, Philip James Ralston, 43, passed away at his home in Guilderland, NY. He was born in Schenectady, NY to Stephen Ralston and the late Mary Ann Tariello Snickles. At the time of his passing, he was employed at Van Corlaer Elementary School in Schenectady, where he enjoyed his daily interactions with the students and the faculty. Phil was a beloved father, son, and brother, who always had a big heart and hug for everyone. He was a proud father who enjoyed spending time with all his children. Phil was kind to everyone, never judged people and always gave them the benefit of the doubt. Because of these traits, he made friends easily. Phil loved to being outdoors, hiking and camping with his friends. We will always remember his great laugh and he will be missed by all who knew him. Phil is survived by his partner, Melanie Jensen, his son, Nicholas and daughters, LilyAnna and Emma, along with Adam, Jesse and Kevin. He is also survived by his brother, Jason (Gina) Ralston of Rexford, NY, and sister, Jamie (Bradley) McMillian of Rotterdam, NY. His nieces and nephews, Nathan, Evan, Madison and Anna. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Philip's name. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019