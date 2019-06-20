Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
8:00 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
Phillip DePoalo, 62, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 8 a.m. Saturday at the Funeral Home followed by a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul the Apostle Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph' Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in Friday's Gazette. To leave a message, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 20, 2019
