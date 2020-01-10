|
|
Phillip E. Blackstone, 75, passed away Tuesday evening, January 7th at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady surrounded by his family. Born in Garrett, Indiana, Phillip was the son of the late Virginia (Peters) Crone and the late Gerald and Mary (Cary) Blackstone. A graduate of Mohonasen High School in 1963, Phillip joined the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. Phillip was the owner and a real estate broker for Gallet Realty in Rotterdam for over 25 years. He was a member of the Rotterdam Elks, the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, the NYS Board of Realtors and enjoyed his trips to the casinos. Phillip was passionate about sports, whether he was coaching or attending his children's or grandchildren's games. He was also an avid Syracuse Orangeman and NY Yankees fan. Phillip is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judith A. (Aussiker) Blackstone, his children, Christopher M. Blackstone (Jennifer) of Charlotte, NC and Kathleen M. Hooker (Nick) of Rotterdam, his grandchildren, Natalie, Jacob and Chase Blackstone, brothers, Gerald Blackstone (Terry) of Rotterdam and Mark Blackstone (Arlene DeSiena) of Guilderland, sisters, Cheryl Alexander of Rotterdam and Vicki Nichols of Ft. Wayne, IN; as well as many niece and nephews and his devoted canine companion, Lily. A celebration of Phillip's life will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 12 noon at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave., Schenectady, NY. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 to 12 noon prior to the service. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Memory Gardens in Colonie, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phillip's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a Veterans . To leave a message or a condolence for Phillip's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020