Phillip Mark Bradshaw, born May 18, 1950 in Niskayuna, NY, passed away June 4, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Syracuse, NY where he was a resident for the past 11 years. Phillip graduated from Mont Pleasant High School, Schenectady, NY in 1968. He received the DAR award in 11th grade for history. He played the tuba in the band, sang in the choir, received a journalist award while on the editorial staff of Watchtower newspaper and was a member of the sportsmen's club. He was a boy scout and a member of the Salvation Army Church and was a missionary to Puerto Rico with the Salvation Army youth team. He graduated from Morrisville College with an A.A.S and also attended Plattsburgh State. Phillip joined the US Air Force and did boot camp and tech school for Security Police Specialist training in Texas. He took law enforcement courses in Fairbanks, Alaska and went on to proudly serve 17 years and 8 months as a career veteran before he retired with a medical discharge. He loved his family, church, reading, music, fishing, hunting, golfing, singing, playing his tuba and his friends. He was a scoutmaster when his children were in the Boy Scouts. He was a very proud and devoted father, who put his sons first. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Frances Zuckerwar; his sons, Phillip Michael (Lesley) Bradshaw of Albany and Joel Mark Bradshaw of Rome, NY; his grandchildren, Stella Eve Bradshaw, Van Carter Bradshaw of Delmar, NY; his mother, Madeline (Yager) Bradshaw Cross of Mechanicville, NY and his father, Raymond Harold Bradshaw of Rexford, NY; his sister, Elaine Joyce (Steve) Guidice of New Mexico; his brother, Raymond A. (Jan) Bradshaw of Schenectady, NY; a sister-in-law, Pamela (Ricky) Cianfrocco; his godson and nephew Zachary J. Cianfrocco and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be set for a future date. As a way to acknowledge the love Phillip had for his grandchildren, Stella Eve and Van Carter, the family's wish is that donations given in memory of Phillip be directed to the Phillip M Bradshaw Memorial scholarship fund (PayPal.Me/BradshawMemorialFund) for the education and nurture of his grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Dr Ibid Iraqi, Wilma George NP, all of the "too numerous to mention by name staff" who treated Phil with outstanding care and great dignity. Who loved him as family and became our family. Also a special loving hug to his CNA Danielle Wilson aka Phil's girlfriend. We couldn't have asked for a better place for Phil to have resided. Leave condolences for the family at www.mathewsonforani.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 19, 2020.